Sonic is getting the makeover fans have been demanding

After a torrent of criticism, Paramount’s live-action version of Sonic the Hedgehog, which is slated to premiere on November 8, is getting the character design makeover the internet has been shouting for–just six months before the film’s debut.

Since the first images of Sonic the Hedgehog were released, fans have been picking apart the design choices literally from head to toe. From Sonic’s more humanistic eyes and physique, right down to upgrading his signature shoes, no change to Sega’s classic character has gone unnoticed. The overall consensus has been a resounding WTF. Even Sonic’s creator Yuji Naka took to Twitter to comment.

“I feel like, with this Sonic here, visually, the important thing to look at is the head and body ratio and the roundness of the abdomen. I wonder if they couldn’t have balanced them a little bit better,” he said in a translated tweet. “These images of Sonic aren’t coming officially from the moviemaking source; I think it’s possible they’re being strategically leaked, though getting people talking about it ‘because it’s bad’ can’t be good for Sonic’s existing IP.”

Oh, the images were indeed real, Yuji.

What was once just a mere smoking pile of rage turned into a full-on dumpster fire when the trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog was released last earlier this week. Not only were fans perplexed at the music choice (what a lightning-fast hedgehog has to with “Gangsta’s Paradise” is beyond anyone’s comprehension), but Sonic’s design somehow managed to get even worse when it was revealed that he has a full set of human teeth. “Sonic” and “Gangsta’s Paradise” instantly were Twitter’s top trending topics that day, and not for any reasons worth bragging about, as evidenced by the trailer currently having more than 468,000 dislikes on YouTube compared to 279,000 likes.

Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear… you aren't happy with the design & you want changes. It's going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be… #sonicmovie #gottafixfast ????✌️ — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 2, 2019

In an effort to stanch the bleeding, Sonic the Hedgehog director Jeff Fowler announced just two days after the trailer’s release that Sonic will be revamped. In a tweet, Fowler thanked everyone for the criticism and said the design changes people have wanted are going to happen. There was no word on whether or not the November release date will get pushed. It wouldn’t be an impossible task (see Kevin Spacey and Christopher Plummer’s switcheroo for All the Money in the World). But it may just be too little, too late.