This common job advice is actually setting grads up for failure

You’re about to graduate, and it seems like everyone has job advice for you or wants to know, “have you found a job yet?”

I wish that your well-intentioned advisors would stop asking the wrong question. After all, you’re not going to school and getting a degree to get a good job. I’d even argue that graduating from college shouldn’t center on getting that first job at all. If you approach things from that perspective, it’s highly unlikely you’ll experience long-term success. Here’s why.

Job vs. career

When you compare job prospects, it’s easy to get caught up in the immediate factors: salary, benefits, location, and signing bonus. Your advisors will tell you to look at these things. But you shouldn’t see a job as your objective. Your goal should be starting a career.

This might seem like semantics to you, but switching your mind-set from getting a job to establishing your career changes everything. Here’s a smart way that some MBA students put it: a career is long-term, requires strategy and is something you own. It’s something you actively manage throughout your working life.

Why you should choose your career like VCs choose investments

Try to think about your career through the lens of venture capitalists. VCs look for companies with raw ingredients to be great, and then they invest capital and expertise so that those companies have the best chance of success.

When VCs invest in startups, they know they’re investing for long-term returns. They have a simple but powerful rubric when considering companies to invest in–market, team, product. Just like a VC, you’re investing in your career. But unlike a VC, you’re investing in something much more valuable than capital: your professional life.

Tribe, brand, and domain

I personally like to consider the following rubric when I make career decisions–tribe, brand, and domain. The people you work with at the beginning of your career are the people you go through the trenches with. You get to know each other exceptionally well, and by definition, they become your tribe.