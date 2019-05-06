These are the upsides to having impostor syndrome

Do you ever feel like a fraud? Do you ever think that you may not be as competent as people think? Are you worried that sooner or later, others will find out that they have been overestimating your talents?

If the answer to any of these questions is yes, then you may be suffering from impostor syndrome. This is a psychological condition characterized by an unrealistic and excessive sense of intellectual self-doubt, and exaggerated concerns over the likelihood that others will be disappointed by our work, performance, or potential, to the point of being seen as a fraud.

Dealing with impostor syndrome isn’t pleasant and can often be painful. Studies show that people who have it are also more likely to have lower levels of self-esteem, as well as higher levels of anxiety and depression.

But feeling like a fraud (especially if it’s moderate rather than extreme) can have some benefits. Here are four ways that impostor syndrome can lead to success.

Self-criticism can fuel extraordinary achievements

Many of the world’s outstanding achievers in any field are relentless perfectionists. They see flaws in their work where others don’t and self-medicate against this aspect of impostor syndrome by aiming for perfection. To some degree, any extraordinary achiever suffers from this sort of insecurity. What else is ambition but an inability to be satisfied with one’s accomplishments?

As I illustrate in my latest book, some of the best leaders in the world see themselves in a more negative way than others do, especially their followers and subordinates. It’s precisely this reason that goads them to work hard to close the gap between where they want to be and where they think they are. If you are not your own worst critic, you will probably never be in this category, because you can’t rely on others to be as demanding of your excellence as you should be yourself.

Fear of failure is an important motivator

We often focus on a reward as a key motivational trigger, but for many people, the fear of failure is a stronger motivator. Scientific studies show that people perform at higher levels when they are worried about being (or seeming) incompetent.