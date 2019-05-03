Nas’s Mass Appeal will shape NYC’s hip-hop museum in a major way

In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the Bronx will become the home of the Universal Hip-Hop Museum (UHHM) in 2023. And to help develop content for the launch and the museum itself, the UHHM board has named Mass Appeal as its agency of record.

Mass Appeal started as a magazine in the 1990s, and expanded around 2013 to become a media company, creative agency, and record label under the stewardship of rapper Nas and CEO Peter Bittenbender. Since pivoting into brand work, Mass Appeal has created campaigns and content for the likes of Google, HBO, Soundcloud, and Under Armour–and will now be tasked with shaping the image of the definitive museum for hip-hop.

According to a press release, “Mass Appeal will develop and execute brand activations and will use its extensive network to help secure brand partners leading up to the 2023 launch and beyond.” Mass Appeal is also being asked to create “premium level content” for UHHM’s social platforms and collaborate on the production of live events around the museum’s debut.

“I am delighted to have the creative expertise of Mass Appeal to represent the Universal Hip-Hop Museum as our agency of record,” said Rocky Bucano, director of UHHM in a statement. “Peter Bittenbender, Nas, and their team have quickly made Mass Appeal the creative go-to company for urban culture.”

UHHM is expected to break ground in the Bronx in December 2019.