One step BYND: Investors feast on Beyond Meat as stock skyrockets in Nasdaq debut

[Photo: courtesy of Beyond Meat]
By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Wall Street is eating up Beyond Meat.

Shares of the meat alternative company skyrocketed in early trading today shortly after they debuted on the Nasdaq. After setting its price at $25 a share, Beyond Meat opened at $46 and then saw even more significant growth, skyrocketing as high as 135%, as CNBC reported.

Shares were paused briefly due to volatility fears but have since resumed. They broke the $60 mark before leveling off in midday trading.

How long will it last? That’s anyone’s guess, but the performance appears to have taken many spectators by surprise. In its S-1 filing last week, Beyond Meat warned that it may never sustain profitability, and in fact it has never been profitable. The company reported losses of $30 million in 2018.

Still, the plant-based food industry is poised to go mainstream (any day now),and Beyond Meat may very well prove to be a breakout stock in a sea of shinier tech IPOs this year.

