How one woman is helping former prisoners acclimate to a digital world

If you think mastering a new system update is hard, imagine sitting down to a computer for the first time after 20 years in prison. A career in the criminal-justice nonprofit sector inspired Elena Sigman to launch Tech 101, a free course to educate returning citizens in digital basics. Last year, a cohort of 13 students (average sentence length: 16 years) gathered at John Jay College in New York over the course of 10 sessions to learn how to log on to a computer, create email and social media accounts, and use basic programs like Microsoft Word. Instructor Albert Fermin has spent years teaching tech skills inside prisons where, because electronic devices are often not permitted, the education is more theoretical. In Tech 101, the students are in front of computers the whole time. “The level of determination in that classroom was fierce,” says Sigman, who has another Tech 101 course planned for May 2019, plus a Tech for Human Services class, which will teach students crucial skills for social work, like online case management. One of the students, after a 32-year prison sentence, parlayed her training into an online certification in food handling and is now able to work at a restaurant. She’s also using the internet to find a new apartment for herself in New York City.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens