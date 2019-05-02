Ladies, Allbirds just created a ballet flat for you

When Allbirds launched three years ago, it created a gender-neutral sneaker silhouette that has now become ubiquitous, particularly in the Bay Area and other urban centers. But today, the brand is launching a more feminine shoe for women. It’s called the Tree Breezer . On the surface, it looks like a ballet flat, but with an Allbirds spin on it. The upper is made from soft fabric derived from eucalyptus plant, and the sole is made from SweetFoam, a proprietary material created out of sustainably sourced sugarcane.

According to the brand, many female customers had asked for a more feminine-looking shoe. Some pointed out that they couldn’t wear sneakers to work, so they only wore their Allbirds during the weekend. This Breezer is designed specifically to respond to these needs. The shoe still looks fairly casual, a little like a sock. They’re very soft and comfortable against the skin, but like many flats, they don’t offer much arch support.

Last year, Allbirds brought a high top to the market, and this flat adds yet another style to the brand’s stable of silhouettes. The shoe also offers a glimpse into Allbirds’ vision for itself as a company. While many people associate the brand with its minimalist sneaker, Allbirds has aspirations to offer consumers a wide range of footwear options, all made using the same sustainable techniques.