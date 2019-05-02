“Mayochella” memes: How Beyoncé fans took on Taylor Swift for her Billboard Awards performance

Last night’s Billboard Music Awards featured soaring performances from an eclectic collection of pop stars, including Mariah Carey, Khalid, and BTS with Halsey. Of course, nobody remembers any of that because it was all immediately overshadowed by the Taylor Swift controversy.

Swift entered the stage, bathed in candy-colored lighting, to perform her latest hit, “ME!” Unfortunately for all involved, she did so while accompanied by marching band drummers. The optics of this entrance were all too reminiscent of another recent, iconic performance, the subject of a documentary that dropped on Netflix two weeks ago.

“One of these things is not like the other” #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/3h6MhC2rJG — クリス RULES (@ChrisRules_) May 2, 2019

Obviously, the entire performance wasn’t a wall-to-wall rip-off of Beyoncé, but that matters not. As a frozen image, devoid of the context of whatever she did next, Taylor Swift’s stance and arrangements placed side-by-side next to Beychella can only look unflattering and derivative. There have been plenty of other marching bands in musical performances before, but the Homecoming doc came out so recently that top-of-mind awareness has yet to reside. Somebody should have picked up on the similarity at some point during the many stages before Swift’s performance made it on TV.

twitter's wild because there are ppl on here saying Beyoncé didn't invent marching bands and we all saw when she did — Desus Nice (@desusnice) May 2, 2019

It’s not the first time Taylor Swift has been accused of borrowing from Beyoncé, either. When Swift took a musical and aesthetic left turn with her video, “Look What You Made Me Do,” the Beyhive couldn’t help notice some scenes looked as though Swift was trying to get in formation.