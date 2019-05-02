Chinese billionaire family allegedly paid $6.5 million to get their kid into Stanford

While the celebrities swept up in the college admission scandal have made most of the headlines, Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman allegedly got off cheap when it came to buying their children’s ways into college.

One family allegedly paid $6.5 million to get their kid into Stanford, far outspending even the next highest spender, who gave a mere $1.2 million to get their kid into Yale University. Who exactly that family was, though, had been a mystery until now. Turns out it was a Chinese pharmaceutical billionaire who allegedly dramatically overpaid to snag his daughter a spot at Stanford.

The young Chinese woman has reportedly been expelled after it was revealed that her family bribed her way in and allegedly paid $500,000 to Stanford’s sailing program after the student’s application falsely claimed she had sailing credentials.

The family reportedly used the same contact, William “Rick” Singer, a college-admissions consultant, who helped families get their kids into colleges in the recent $25-million college-admissions scandal. A Pasadena-based financial adviser, Michael Wu, served as the go-between for the family and Singer, The Wall Street Journal reported. Morgan Stanley said in a statement that it has now fired Wu.

A spokeswoman for Stanford made it clear to The Los Angeles Times that Singer allegedly received the $6.5 million, not Stanford University.