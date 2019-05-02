Starbucks recalls coffee makers over injury fears, but at least there are new summer drinks

If you recently cut yourself while making coffee with a Starbucks French press, you’re not the only one. In fact, the company just recalled 263,000 of its press coffee makers.

The item in question is the eight-cup press co-branded with Bodum. Starbucks sold them between November 2016 and January 2019. The issue seems to stem from the plunger knob, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The safety watchdog received eight reports that the lever broke off and caused injury to users. This resulted in “lacerations or puncture injuries,” says the CPSC.

This news comes in tandem with Starbucks’s new summer lineup, which thankfully doesn’t include a flimsy French press. The company said that cold drinks have been driving sales growth, so it’s introducing a bevy of new frozen flavors–including salted cream cold foam for cold brew, a s’more Frappuccino, and a new mango and coconut milk-flavor “Dragon Drink,” which is brightly colored and tailor-made for Instagram. In a similar aesthetic vein, Starbucks also unveiled new color-changing cups for cold drinks, which change based on the beverage’s temperature.

So if you are one of the unlucky people with the broken French press, maybe you can ice your wounds with the new pink mango drink.