How to watch Blue Origin’s New Shepard launch today

Blue Origin will launch the 11th test flight of its New Shepard suborbital spacecraft today. The spacecraft is named after NASA astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American to reach space way back in 1961. New Shepard is the spacecraft that Blue Origin will ultimately use to carry paying tourists into space. It can also be used as payload vehicle carrying equipment for scientific experiments to and from space.

Today’s flight will carry a number of such equipment, including one from Orbital Medicine, which is designed to treat a collapsed lung in zero gravity. The craft will also carry a science experiment by students at New Century Technology High School in Huntsville, Alabama that is designed to test temperature fluctuations in microgravity. In total, New Shepard will take 38 payloads into space today.

The mission, officially called NS-11, is scheduled to lift off from Blue Origin’s West Texas testing ground at 9:30 a.m. EDT (8:30 a.m. local Texas time). You’ll be able to watch the launch live in the feed below.

Viewers can also watch the same feed live on Blue Origin’s website.