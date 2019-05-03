In honor of Space Day, here are 14 out-of-this-world events to look forward to through 2019

For any cause–from pigs to tubas to cream puffs–someone has designated a day of celebration. So it’s only right that there be a day for the entire universe. Many educational institutions, government agencies, and aerospace companies have picked the first Friday in May, called Space Day . It originated in 1997 as a PR vehicle for aerospace contactor Lockheed Martin. But it’s gained credibility with growing support, for instance from the late Mercury astronaut and Senator John Glenn.

Not a lot is happening on the day itself–mainly a SpaceX resupply mission to the International Space Station, which was already delayed. But a march of major events in astrophysics, aerospace, and even entertainment begins now and continues through the end of the year.

May 6: Eta Aquariids meteor shower

Halley’s Comet won’t visit Earth again until 2062. But it left behind a cloud of debris that we pass through annually, triggering these meteor showers. Already underway, Eta Aquariids will peak on May 6th, on a nearly moonless night.

May 9: Possible Blue Origin Moon mission announcement

Jeff Bezos’s space venture recently tweeted a photo of Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton’s ship, The Endurance, and the numbers “5.9.19.” Shackleton Crater is a 13-mile-wide formation at the Moon’s south pole that may contain water ice–a resource for life support and rocket fuel. Blue Origin has discussed a lunar rocket called New Armstrong and a robotic cargo vehicle, called Blue Moon. Perhaps more details will emerge on this day.

July 2: Total solar eclipse over South America

The Moon cast its shadow across North America in 2017. Now it’s South America’s turn, with a total eclipse passing over Chile and Argentina.

July 9-16: Chandrayaan-2 Moon mission launch window

Having sent an orbiting research vehicle to the Moon in 2008, the Indian Space Research Organisation is undertaking a new mission that includes a satellite, lander, and rover. Launching sometime in this seven-day window, Chandrayaan-2 is due to reach the Moon on September 6.

July 20: Apollo Moon landing 50th anniversary

Given all the difficulty and delay in efforts to return humans to the moon, it’s amazing that people managed six visits beginning half a century ago. Google Arts and Culture recently created a multimedia presentation of the historic launch site.