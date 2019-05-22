This creative director imbues everyday gadgets with Blade Runner-style graphics

Marti Romances heads up Territory Studio San Francisco, part of the London-based design firm best known for dreaming up the dazzling computer interfaces that have appeared in sci-fi films including Blade Runner 2049 (remember the floating dashboard of Ryan Gosling’s car?) and six recent Marvel movies, including Avengers: Endgame. To bring these kinds of fantasy graphics into real-world products, Romances created a satellite San Francisco–based consultancy three years ago, offering tech companies access to the firm’s counterintuitive design philosophy. “Instead of thinking function first, we think, What could be visually appealing?” he says. He credits this approach for the Amazfit Verge smartwatch from Chinese hardware maker Huami. Launched in December, its three face modes display the wearer’s biometrics in glowing, radial visualizations that stand out amid a sea of smartwatches modeled after the Apple Watch’s austere visuals. Romances is now working on other products, including autonomous-vehicle interfaces and a wearable from one of the world’s biggest electronics companies.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens