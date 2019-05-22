This creative director imbues everyday gadgets with Blade Runner-style graphics

Marti Romances heads up Territory Studio San Francisco, part of the London-based design firm best known for dreaming up the dazzling computer interfaces that have appeared in sci-fi films including Blade Runner 2049 (remember the floating dashboard of Ryan Gosling’s car?) and six recent Marvel movies, including Avengers: Endgame. To bring these kinds of fantasy graphics into real-world products, Romances created a satellite San Francisco–based consultancy three years ago, offering tech companies access to the firm’s counterintuitive design philosophy. “Instead of thinking function first, we think, What could be visually appealing?” he says. He credits this approach for the Amazfit Verge smartwatch from Chinese hardware maker Huami. Launched in December, its three face modes display the wearer’s biometrics in glowing, radial visualizations that stand out amid a sea of smartwatches modeled after the Apple Watch’s austere visuals. Romances is now working on other products, including autonomous-vehicle interfaces and a wearable from one of the world’s biggest electronics companies.