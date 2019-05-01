Finally, there’s an actual Sesame Street in NYC—here’s how to get there

Sesame Street has been educating America’s children with quality television programing for 50 years, so we were really glad to hear that there is now a Sesame Street IRL.

The city of New York today unveiled an honorary Sesame Street on the corner of 63rd Street and Broadway in Manhattan, in a ceremony attended by a number of famous characters from the beloved series, including Big Bird, Elmo, Ernie, and some other ones I’m too old to recognize.

The lovable furries were joined by New York mayor and non-presidential candidate Bill de Blasio and City Council member Helen Rosenthal, who represents the Upper West Side. The street corner is near the headquarters of Sesame Workshop, the groundbreaking operation behind the series, which was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies two years in a row.

Sesame Workshop has been heavily promoting the series in honor of its 50th anniversary. Last week, for instance, it tackled the very relevant issue of tech addiction in a PSA.

The street sign is mostly a publicity stunt, and not all that uncommon for New York. (A map compiled in 2016 pegged the number of honorary street names at more than 1,600.) But we thought it was a good opportunity to showcase a feel-good story while at the same time revisiting that amazing moment when the Sesame Street characters took over our offices. Watching the Count try to figure out a password that isn’t 1-2-3-4 is still priceless.