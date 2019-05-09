When you should (and shouldn’t) check your email

Of all of those distractions that take your attention away, email is potentially the most dangerous. It’s nearly impossible to resist the lure of the ping of a new message.

As career expert Elizabeth Whittaker-Walker explains, though a valuable tool for sharing information and general communication, it can also have the opposite impact of its intent—and be a major time waster. It can also be a way to hide from confrontation—or delay a deadline. “Sometimes, a 5-minute phone call can clear up what could take 15 e-mail exchanges. It’s important not to over rely on it, especially when you may have other tools at your disposal that can save time and be more efficient,” Whittaker-Walker continues.

There are situations and times that call for email checking—and other times when you should ‘X’ out of the window or app and force yourself to be head down. Here, career experts share their best recommendations for when you should—and shouldn’t—log into your inbox.

Don’t check email: first thing in the morning

Grab your cold brew, say ‘hi’ to your colleague, and put in your headphones. You’re ready to start your grind, and instinctively, you open your email. It’s a habit that many professionals have developed—some as early as the moment they wake up in the morning. However, career expert for TopResume Amanda Augustine says it’s actually the very worst time you can scroll through your messages. “Not only can it throw off your schedule and to-do list for the whole day—how many times did you open your inbox to ‘just check’ and then, hours later, you look up and realize your morning is gone?—but it wastes precious hours when most people are operating at their peak levels of productivity,” she explains.

If you are worried there could be an urgent exchange lurking in your messages, Augustine recommends setting yourself a timer to skim and respond to only those emails that are time sensitive. “Otherwise, save a deeper look at your incoming messages for later in the morning, once you’ve completed an important item on your to-do list,” she adds.

Do check email: when you’re on a business trip

If your company is flying you across the country or the Atlantic to put out a fire with a client and you’re MIA from email, you’re likely the one going up in flames. Though you shouldn’t feel as if you have to be online 24/7, you should be reachable most of the time when your employer is fronting the cost for your excursion. You also want to try and stay connected to what’s happening back in the office, so you don’t miss a beat upon your return. “You never know what may come up when you’re on the road for a conference or meeting in another place. You want to be able to respond to important happenings that may be taking place when you’re physically out of the office. You also might want to send a quick follow-up note after meeting a new contact. In other words: you should always have a travel contingency plan,” Whittaker-Walker urges.

Don’t check email: when you’re procrastinating

When you’ve had a stellar night of sleep or you’re jazzed about your meetings of the day, staying focused is easy. But when you feel overwhelmed by your deliverables or unable to prioritize, email can make you feel like you’re working—when really, you’re procrastinating. Though you are feeling great about categorizing your emails from 2016 into separate folders, you’re actually creating more work for yourself, according to Augustine. “If you find yourself drawn to your inbox, then stop,” she suggests. “Take a step back, and reexamine your priorities for the day. Don’t allow your email to become an excuse for why the real work you needed to complete did not get done.”