You don’t need to wait for authority to be a leader at your company

It is tempting to look around the workplace and think about all the ways that you would do something differently if you were in charge. We quickly internalize the hierarchy within any organization and assume that the ability to lead change requires being in a spot on the org chart with lots of people reporting to you.

And it is certainly easier to lead from a position of authority. When you have a role and title that marks you as being in a leadership role, then people are looking to you to help set the direction for the group. But the most important thing that comes along with a particular role is the ability to control how resources are used within the organization.

In fact, it requires very little authority to lead.

The authority you have by virtue of a position grants you permission to give orders to other people. Since you were a young child, though, you know that “Because I said so!” is the worst reason for anyone to do anything. If you are relying solely on your authority to get other people to go along with you, then you aren’t really leading.

Instead, leadership is about creating motivation in the people around you to join in on something that you think is important. There are many ways to do that.

Take the action you want to see

First, you want to lead by example. The force of goal contagion is powerful. When you see someone taking an action, you interpret what they are doing by simulating the goals you would be pursuing if you were doing the same thing. That leads to the engagement of the goals you observe others pursuing–making those goals contagious.

If you want to influence the goals of others, be visible in the actions you take by pursuing goals you think are important.