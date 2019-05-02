Virtually violated: How Facebook is trying to fix abuse on social VR before it goes mainstream

Social VR has yet to go mainstream, but people have already had their personal space invaded in virtual reality, and Facebook is working on security tools to prevent it. The company described the first of those tools at its F8 developers conference on Wednesday.

For example, when a user avatar’s “safety bubble” is exceeded by that of another’s in a Facebook social AR app (like Facebook Spaces and Oculus Venues), both avatars become invisible to each other, explained Lindsay Young during the F8 Wednesday keynote. “Pause” lets a user stop the action in a VR setting if they feel uncomfortable. A user can “mute” another user’s avatar to make it disappear completely. The apps also have live moderators to help police bad behavior.

Young showcased an even more advanced security measure from one of Facebook’s developer partners, Harmonix. In the multi-player lounge in its Dance Central VR title, avatars gather in a virtual club just like humans do in real clubs. And sometimes jerks invade the personal digital space of others just like they do in real clubs. In the game, a threatened user can make a double-thumbs-down gesture at the offending avatar, which is then muted and frozen, then relocate to another part of the dance floor.

Social VR games and other apps tend to sell better than single-player experiences. And as VR moves toward the mainstream, user security will become more important.

Already happening

Actually, invasion of personal space is already well documented in VR. “There are already problems with VR multiplayer games where players can get very close to each other–close enough to virtually touch each other–and you had cases where one player would touch the genitalia of the other,” UX strategy consultant Celia Hodent told me. “As soon as you have an open social space, there is always a very small minority that try to pull that kind of crap, thereby poisoning the experience of the majority.”

“We are witnessing this on online multiplayer games and on social media already,” she said. “VR would only make these issues worse because of its increased feeling of presence.”

This may be hard to imagine if you’ve never experienced really good VR. It’s immersive. You begin to identify with your avatar, and you begin to see personhood in the avatars of others.