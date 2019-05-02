How to be assertive without being called a bitch

It’s widely acknowledged that men and women can do the same exact thing and elicit totally different reactions . The traits that make a man a “perfectionist” are seen as “bossy” in a woman.

As a female CEO of a highly praised branding and marketing firm, I never wanted to be seen as successful as a woman. I want to be treated and seen in the same way my peers were–regardless of gender–thoughtful, forceful, and determined.

So how can a woman show confidence and strength without being dismissed as a bitch?

My advice will make a lot more sense if I start with my personal story.

I was an outsider from birth. As the first-generation American daughter of Taiwanese immigrants, born and raised in Texas, I had a unique advantage: a totally different viewpoint on life.

I clearly remember my first “aha, you’re not normal” moment. I’d just realized I was a person who innately followed my heart over my head, while everyone else relied on this thing called logic. I didn’t respect logic. I respected wisdom. I respected soul (which is now sometimes interchangeable with authenticity). I also respected people who didn’t care what other people thought.

I fell into business development accidentally, when I needed to pay half the rent on a house I shared with my college boyfriend. (This is always a mistake.) What’s funny now, is that as the owner of a branding agency, I judge recruits on whether they’re coming to the position for a paycheck, or if it’s because they love what they do.