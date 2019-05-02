Even with health insurance, people are literally sacrificing food to pay for healthcare

The findings show that people are emptying their savings, taking on second jobs, borrowing from friends and family, and even trying to eat less food in order to pay their healthcare bills—and these are people who have health insurance through their employers. According to the report, 17% of all adults with employer-sponsored insurance say they feel they have had to make a difficult sacrifice in order to pay healthcare or insurance costs in the past 12 months.

In addition to making sacrifices like not paying other bills, taking on more debt, and not getting their children new clothes or their grandchildren birthday presents in order to afford basic healthcare, about half (51%) of adults with employer health coverage report that they or someone in their household have skipped or delayed some type of medical care or prescription drug in the past 12 months because of the cost. Perhaps the system of employer-sponsored insurance isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Read the full, depressing report here.