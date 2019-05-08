This is how to know if an employee is thinking of quitting

If an employee at IBM is thinking of quitting, their manager likely knows. The company recently announced it’s developed an AI program that can predict with 95% accuracy employees who are flight risks, providing steps for managers to reengage them. In an interview with CNBC , IBM CEO Ginni Rometty didn’t disclose “the secret sauce,” but she said their “predictive attrition program” has saved IBM nearly $300 million in retention costs.

Talent retention is top of mind for many companies, and getting advance warning that an employee is thinking of leaving would be valuable. While you may not have the power of IBM’s Watson in your back pocket, there are other signs you can—and should—look for.

Declining loyalty

“Declining loyalty is a key indicator,” says Kasper Hulthin, cofounder of Peakon, a provider of employee engagement software. “What’s interesting is that the indicators show up nine months before the employee leaves.”

The Peakon platform routinely surveys employees, and Hulthin says one of the most telling questions is, “How likely are you to recommend your company as a place to work?” Another: “If you were offered the same job at another organization, how likely would you be to take it?”

An employee who wouldn’t recommend their current employer to a friend or who is open to outside offers isn’t loyal and might consider quitting.

Unchallenging work

Another indicator that someone might look for other opportunities is if they’re not being challenged by their current work or have no clear path for career or personal growth, says Hulthin.

“People often talk about being overworked, but they’re more likely leave if their work is unchallenging,” says Hulthin. “This shows up when they answer questions about how challenging they find their work. It’s a much bigger sign that someone will leave rather than if they feel overworked.”