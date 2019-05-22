Why Christine McConnell’s morbidly funny desserts are delighting fans on multiple platforms

Christine McConnell began baking her unsettling desserts—cookies dotted with realistic eyeballs, a Gremlins cake, a pie replica of the chest-bursting scene from Alien, and more—as a hobby. The painstakingly crafted creations (as well as morbid craft projects like a human-skull-shaped powder-puff holder) attracted nearly 500,000 Instagram followers and led to a 2016 cookbook and a gig creating viral marketing cakes for 20th Century Fox. Last year, her macabre humor reached new audiences via a Netflix series, The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell. The scripted show blended Martha Stewart–style baking with campy horror and foul-mouthed Muppets (made by a division of the Jim Henson Company) who planned parties, plotted murders, and produced such jaw-dropping desserts as cookie replicas of shrunken heads. In addition to starring in the show and baking all of the desserts that appeared on it, McConnell (who describes herself as “Doris Day meets Morticia Addams”) wrote or tweaked about 80% of the scripts to fit her dry and dark sense of humor. “I think there are a lot of people who have this taste,” Mc­Connell says. “And there isn’t a lot of media geared toward them that’s creepy but beautiful and funny.”