William Barr testimony: How to watch the Senate hearing live online

Attorney General William Barr will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, where he will face tough questions from Democrats about his handling and controversial summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference and alleged collusion with the Trump campaign.

The hearing has taken on added significance in light of new reports that Mueller himself objected to Barr’s early characterizations of the report. Barr, who has threatened not to show up to the hearing, submitted his written statement yesterday, which you can read in full here.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET this morning (Wednesday, May 1). A live stream of the hearing will be available on the Senate Judiciary Committee’s website here.

PBS NewsHour will also stream the hearing and Barr’s testimony on its YouTube page. You can find that here or via the embedded video below.