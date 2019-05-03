There are 3 kinds of office “social brokers”—which one are you?

Have you ever set a friend up on a date or recommended someone for a job? Perhaps resolved a conflict among friends (or stirred up trouble instead)?

Whether you’re aware of it or not, you often influence other people’s personal and professional relationships. Whenever you gossip, make in-person or online introductions, or give colleagues relationship advice, you act as a social broker. How does your brokering behavior influence how others see you?

Stanford Graduate School of Business professor Nir Halevy, with colleagues Eliran Halali from Bar-Ilan University and Julian J. Zlatev from Harvard University, developed a new model to understand different kinds of social brokering and create a common language for describing how we shape others’ social and professional networks. He also found that the manner in which we impact others’ network connections, for better or worse, shapes our “social capital”—the extent to which others trust us and hold us in high regard.

Three types of social “brokering”

In his paper, “Brokerage and Brokering,” Halevy explains that brokering behaviors can be understood based on how they change others’ network ties. Brokers can create new relationships or terminate existing relationships. They can also change relationships from negative to positive or vice versa. To know how you impact other people’s social and professional networks, you need to compare their network ties before versus after you intervened in their social or professional lives.

Consider three kinds of social brokers: intermediaries, conciliators, and dividers.

Intermediaries, Halevy says, are “cooperation catalysts”—they bridge gaps in the social structure, helping those around them build positive connections with others. Intermediaries create new relationships through introductions, recommendations, or actions that connect other people positively.

Conciliators, says Halevy, help others mend broken relationships. These are the helpful colleagues who try to mediate when others disagree or fight. They seek compromises and integrative solutions to conflicts, aiming to restore trust and collaboration when possible. Whereas intermediaries create new relationships, conciliators transform competition into cooperation.