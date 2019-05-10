These are the questions you should ask instead of “do I have work-life balance?”

As an astute student of productivity , my quest for work-life balance started in college. I was determined to be that person who could get good grades, have a social life, exercise, and be on committees of campus organizations. Oh, and work 12 to 15 hours a week.

Despite following and sticking to systems set out in time-management books, I never managed to do everything well at the same time. It also took me a long time to realize that I can’t train myself to need less sleep (believe me, I tried.) Somewhere along the line, I learned the concept of opportunity cost and the importance of focusing on one thing at a time. Yet, I convinced myself that when I graduated from college and started working, I was somehow going to be magically better at time management. I started adulthood with a heavy dose of overcommitment and quickly faced a dose of rude awakening. College-age me didn’t quite grasp the concept that building a career entails significant time commitment, or that getting older comes with the unfortunate reality that my body can’t tolerate too many late nights followed by early mornings.

I eventually realized that striving for work-life balance is a losing battle–because everything worth doing usually comes at a cost. And the more I spoke with psychologists, business leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs, the more I realized how futile (and unattainable) the concept is. Rather than try to achieve some sort of perfect equilibrium, I’d get much more value by asking myself the following questions.

1. Am I spending my time the way I want to?

Here’s the problem with the word “balance,” according to sociologist and Fast Company contributor Tracy Brower: it sets up the idea that “work” and “life” are separate, even though success in one can help success in the other. For me, prioritizing sleep, exercise, and healthy eating helps me perform better at work, and being engaged and committed to my work gives me the energy to invest in personal relationships with my friends and family.

Rather than thinking about the concept of “balance,” Brower suggested that it’s “more useful to think of life as always evolving and changing from day-to-day or year-to-year, rather than a high-risk enterprise where things could go wrong with one misstep.” This means assessing what is important for you at any given time and thinking about whether you’re spending your time in accordance to that. There might be days when you want to stay late at work and miss your monthly date with your college best friend, because you’re in line for a promotion and you need to nail a project. Alternatively, there might be times when your choose to step down the career ladder, because you want to spend more time with your family.

2. Have I set boundaries to protect the most important part of my life?

While it doesn’t make sense to make artificial separation between work and life, it does make sense to set boundaries to protect the important things that you do want to spend time on. For me, that “boundary” right now is making my workouts a nonnegotiable part of my day and structuring my week so that I can keep my Saturdays free from obligations (whether it be work or personal).

Setting boundaries, Jane Porter previously wrote for Fast Company, can help you feel more control of your time, and lack of control over one’s schedule is often what leads people to feel like they’re falling “off balance” in life. As Craig Chappelow wrote in a 2012 piece for Fast Company, “Control, in my view, is what we’re really trying to get to with all the chatter about balance. We need better ways to manage work-life boundaries, understanding that we are subject to phases, often dictated by events out of our control, in which our work lives and personal lives ebb and flow in their demands. The more we assume actual leadership of our own lives, instead of waiting for someone else to do it for us, the better prepared we are to deal with this unending juggle.” One of Chappelow’s suggestion? Say no strategically and early on. If you start a new job, for example, make sure that you set the parameters that are acceptable to you before you before you sign the contract.