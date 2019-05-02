How to AI-proof your resume

Today, conversations around Artificial Intelligence (AI) and work centers on what jobs they’ll take away from humans . AI’s role in influencing whether you get a job in the first place tends to receive less attention. Yet more companies are leveraging AI for talent recruitment, particularly in the initial rounds of the hiring process.

Anyone who has ever been in charge of hiring people knows just how time consuming it can be. When a single position attracts hundreds (or even thousands) of resumes, there’s no time to sift through them all. As a result, organizations are relying increasingly on programs that harness machine learning-based algorithms to automate initial resume reviews. This way, hiring managers will only see the most relevant candidates. According to a recent LinkedIn survey, 67% of HR professionals said that technology is helping them save time. A majority also reported that AI is a valuable tool for sourcing, screening, and nurturing candidates.

For job seekers, the upshot of this new reality is that you need to make your resume as AI-friendly as possible. Yes, different companies use various AI systems that utilize different algorithms and prioritize different criteria. But by focusing on a few key components, you’ll boost the chances of your resume making it past the machine and to the hiring managers. Here are the three steps that you should take to make sure that your resume passes any applicant tracking system.

1. Focus on your skills

One of the best aspects of using an AI platform is the chance to focus on the metrics that matter–your skills. That’s why it’s crucial that you list them in a way that the tracking system will understand.

That means listing known skills like SQL, accounting, or graphic design rather than phrases like “leadership” or “the ability to work under pressure.” Be explicit with what skills you’re referring to. If you know how to balance the books, don’t say “I work magic with money.” Instead, write “accounting.”

Soft skills are essential, but when you’re talking to a machine, get real about what you’re skilled in. That way, it can assess if you’re relevant for the job at hand. Rather than putting down leadership as a skill, show your experience by listing managerial or project lead experiences.

The same goes for titles–stick to professions that are likely known to AI systems. Cut out company-specific terms and references. If you want to include this information, you can leave it in your resume to discuss with your manager later. Just understand that it likely won’t carry the weight you’d expect it to, depending on the AI system. If you want to emphasize seniority, add words like “lead” or “senior” and leave out vague abbreviations or numerical values.