Facebook’s privacy push puts Messenger in the spotlight—but pitfalls abound

Facebook now says people need both public and private spaces in their digital lives—just like they do in their real lives. This is a stunning reversal from a company whose CEO said in 2010 that social norms had moved away from privacy as a priority .

With Facebook’s vision now involving private spaces holding equal sway with public forums, the company’s Messenger product may take a couple of steps toward the limelight. The Messenger app, which was broken off from the main Facebook app in 2014, is by nature private, facilitating one-on-one conversations, group chats, and secure functions like payments.

The main Facebook app, by contrast, has been relentlessly public. For a long time, Facebook fought to keep as many user data points as possible public, in the interest of increasing engagement and targeting users with ads on and off the social network.

Zuckerberg recently said he believes messaging apps may represent the future of Facebook—that Messenger might even become the main Facebook experience. This could happen if lots of people decide they want to share content with only small groups of trusted friends or family and avoid exposing more data to Facebook’s advertising machine.

And yet there’s not yet much of a sign that Messenger is going to overtake the main Facebook apps anytime soon. According to AppAnnie, Messenger’s monthly active users grew just 15% in 2018, while Instagram app MAUs grew by 35%, WhatsApp MAUs grew by 30%, and Facebook app MAUs grew by 20%.

Of course that could change. Messenger is already huge, with 1.3 billion monthly average users. It also had more downloads in 2018 than the main Facebook app.

Facebook spent a substantial part of the day one keynote at its F8 developer conference talking about Messenger. The app will soon open faster and take up less space in memory, the company said. It will also interoperate with other messaging apps, like WhatsApp and Instagram.