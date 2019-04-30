Mark Zuckerberg vows to stop moving fast and breaking things

At the company’s developer conference in San Jose, California, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg described what he called the “next chapter” in Facebook’s history, meaning the redesigning of its products for a privacy-focused future.

Zuckerberg had announced this vision in a Facebook post in March, but today at the F8 conference he began to describe how the vision would actually affect the products.

The CEO presented six core principles that will govern the design and function of new products and old. They are:

Private interactions

Encryption

Reduced permanence

Safety

Interoperability

Security data storage

Zuckerberg opened his comments by saying that in the same way the physical world has both public and private places, so should the digital world. “In our digital lives we need both public and private places,” Zuckerberg said.

“I believe the future is private,” Zuckerberg said. “We should have private messaging, groups, payments, and private ways to share location–the private parts of our social network will be more important than our digital town squares.”

Facebook may be changing the way it operates, too. Zuckerberg said that Facebook, in its early days, would have just built a new product and then watched how users and others reacted. And they often reacted negatively when their privacy was threatened. “Move fast and break things” was once Facebook’s mantra. Zuckerberg says Facebook is now going out and consulting with privacy experts before it implements new changes.

He also said that Facebook will start building privacy and security features into the core infrastructure it uses to build and operate products.