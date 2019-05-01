Burger King is trolling McDonald’s with “Real Meals” because no one’s happy all the time

Food is many things to many people. Exploration, adventure, art, education, travel, it’s all in there. There have been studies finding links between what we eat and our own mental health. But you don’t need a lab coat to stand inside a McDonald’s and see how effectively the fast food brand markets its Happy Meals. Kids feel joy when they get one, and their parents, relief. But what if you’re not looking for either of those moods at the bottom of a box of junk food?

Today Burger King is going all-in on the connection between mood and food by launching a limited-edition range of “Real Meals,” to reflect five different moods–none are happy–in boxes of various color. There’s the Pissed Meal, Blue Meal, Salty Meal, YAAAS Meal, and DGAF Meal. The meals will be available at select BK locales in Austin, Seattle, Miami, Los Angeles, and New York City. And it’s not a total joke. The brand also partnered with Mental Health America on the campaign and picked May, Mental Health Awareness Month, for its launch.

This is just the latest example of BK trolling its biggest rival under the golden arches, albeit a less high-tech version compared to last December’s “Whopper Detour.”

While BK might be the first fast-feeder to create an official line of meals based on mood, we all know KFC beat them by more than a decade with its “failure pile in a sadness bowl.“