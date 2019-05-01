Facebook’s CTO: AI is already screening out bad stuff, with more to come

In 2017, as Facebook was roiled by an array of controversies relating to content on its platforms—from fake news , hate speech, and more—it became clear that the company believed part of the solution involved the oldest information-processing device of them all: the human eyeball. It announced that it would hire thousands of additional moderators to scan users’ posts for material that was offensive, illegal, or otherwise questionable, That was an acknowledgement that technology alone couldn’t tamp down on social networking’s bad actors. And many pundits have declared that there’s no sign AI will ever be up to the task of identifying and eliminating problematic material without human intervention.

At the second-day keynote during Facebook’s F8 conference today, the company’s CTO, Mike Schroepfer, made the case that AI is already detecting inappropriate content at scale. He also says that researchers at Facebook and elsewhere are currently making headway on techniques that will let software handle more of the work with less human help. Earlier this week, in a conference room at Facebook headquarters, he gave me a peek at the charts he planned to show at the keynote, with bars representing various types of offending items—spam, fake accounts, nudity, violence—and stats showing when Facebook began identifying them with AI, and when AI took on the majority of the process.

By sharing this data, Schroepfer hopes to belie impressions that Facebook isn’t taking the challenge of cleaning up its platform seriously enough. He is, however, quick to acknowledge that more work remains to be done and doesn’t criticize the skeptics. “The hardest thing for me personally is a sense that we don’t care,” he says. “It’s either we don’t care, or we’re not prioritizing it, or ‘It just doesn’t match my own personal experience day to day.’ But people get to feel what they feel, and until we get it right, they’re justified feeling whatever they want.”

Schroepfer is careful not to oversell AI’s promise as a universal solution to content-moderation woes. “I don’t foresee a future anytime soon where we don’t need people involved in the loop, because these are fundamentally people issues, and deciding what’s hate speech and what’s misinformation is a human endeavor,” he says. But he says that AI may be able to increasingly handle the drudgery of moderation. And as anyone who read February Verge story by Casey Newton knows, spending your days eyeballing horrifying items posted by Facebook’s worst users isn’t merely dreary; it can sear your soul.

“Some of this content is really awful to look at,” says Schroepfer. “So if I can get the worst of the worst off reviewers’ plates, then that’s just less people who are being exposed to this stuff.”

Two jobs in one

Schroepfer estimates that he currently spends roughly half of his time on technologies for dealing with current difficulties on Facebook and half on other tasks, including more fun, futuristic stuff such as Oculus VR. “Some days it’s maybe 70/30 and sometimes it’s maybe 30/70,” he says. But when it comes to research, the line is blurry. The same investigations into machine vision that Facebook conducts to let its Portal video-chat screen intelligently frame shots, for instance, can also help the company moderate videos and more rapidly delete troublesome ones. “I get to live in both worlds, which is exciting,” says Schroepfer.

Then there’s the progress the tech industry is making in teaching AI to identify things—both textual and visual—without extensive assistance. That’s an advance beyond current machine-learning techniques, which require plenty of up-front training from human beings. Such conventional training “has two really big problems,” says Schroepfer. “One, it’s pretty bespoke. If it’s not in the training set, you’re probably not going to find it. And the whole process is pretty slow. You can take weeks to build up a particularly new classifier.” The more that computers can do themselves, the better they’ll be at an array of tasks.