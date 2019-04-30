How to watch Mark Zuckerberg’s F8 keynote today

Facebook’s annual developers conference kicks off today with a keynote by none other than Zuck himself. In prior years F8 was always dedicated to showing off the latest plans Facebook had for its three main services: Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. We also usually got a peek at any hardware Facebook happened to be working on at the time.

But this year’s F8 should be much more interesting. That’s because the company has been plagued by one data or privacy scandal after the next for the last 12 months. It will be interesting to see how Zuckerberg addresses those scandals, if at all, and whether the company is truly planning to double down on privacy and increased user protections.

Zuckerberg’s keynote kicks off at 10 am PDT/1 pm EDT today, April 30th. For those of you who want to watch Zuck’s F8 keynote live, the company is providing a few ways to do that: