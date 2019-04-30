Chase Bank’s poor-shaming tweet is brand thirstiness at its worst

Make coffee at home, bring your lunch to work, walk instead of taking a cab. Three of the most common, boilerplate, how-to-live-on-a-shoestring-budget recommendations that any number of financial life lesson articles have spewed over the past 25 years. Your standard-issue finger-wagging tips, typically aimed at recent college grads, sprinkled with a hearty dose of welcome-to-the-real-world condescension.

It’s also the type of thing you’d actually expect to find in a bank pamphlet titled something catchy like Financial Advice for Young People. So it comes as no surprise that yesterday, after a day of messages around landing that first job and life after graduation, Chase Bank’s Twitter account tweeted a How Do You Do, Fellow Kids version of this very sentiment:

“You: why is my balance so low

Bank account: make coffee at home

Bank account: eat the food that’s already in the fridge

Bank account: you don’t need a cab, it’s only three blocks

You: I guess we’ll never know

Bank account: seriously?”

Chase seemed to forget that Brand Twitter doesn’t exist in some sort of magic cultural vacuum. What a company says publicly will be judged against that company’s IRL behavior. It’s why Gillette got called out for its pink tax and Tucker Carlson ad placements when it tried to make a progressive statement on toxic masculinity. It’s why, despite the popularity of Fearless Girl statue in Manhattan, State Street, the financial firm that commissioned the sculpture, lost credibility when it was forced to settle a U.S. government claim that it paid female employees and people of color less than white males.

And it’s why Chase was quickly taken to task, by none other than Democratic presidential candidate—and longtime critic of corrupt banking—Elizabeth Warren.

.@Chase: why aren’t customers saving money?

Taxpayers: we lost our jobs/homes/savings but gave you a $25b bailout

Workers: employers don’t pay living wages

Economists: rising costs + stagnant wages = 0 savings

Chase: guess we’ll never know

Everyone: seriously?

#MoneyMotivation pic.twitter.com/WcboMr5MCE — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 29, 2019

California Rep. Katie Porter, who had called out JPMorganChase CEO Jamie Dimon earlier this month during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on how one of his bank tellers could make ends meet, also weighed in yesterday. Porter was quick to point out that Dimon didn’t have an answer to her original query, so should probably lay off the budgeting advice.