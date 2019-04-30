Instagram will soon let creators tag products in posts for sale

Facebook’s Instagram said it will soon start testing a new feature that will let users click and buy products shown in the posts of popular creators like Kylie Jenner.

Popular makers of art, fashion, music, and entertainment on Instagram will be able to tag items shown in their posts. Users can then click the items and go directly to an e-commerce page where they can buy.

The new feature will start testing next week with a small group of creators including Kim Kardashian West, Gigi Hadid, Jenner, GQ, Khloé Kardashian, Juju Smith-Schuster, and Nikita Dragun, and others.

The new feature is another of Instagram’s efforts to make it easy for users to buy products directly on the photo sharing platform. In March the company began testing a new checkout feature that lets users buy products from brands on Instagram without having to link out to the brand’s site.

Facebook says the move is meant to remove friction between inspiration and purchase. “People love getting that spark of inspiration when they learn about a new skin care routine or see their favorite musician in that perfect denim jacket,” the company says in a blog post. “And unlike seeing the jacket on a rack, when they see it on someone they look up to—or someone who looks like them—suddenly it’s relatable and even attainable.”