What I wish I’d known before I sold a major stake in my business

In 2004 I had an idea that I knew could change my family’s financial future. My cofounder and I started Aden + Anais –a baby products company–after we were lamenting the fact that it was impossible to find muslin baby blankets here in the U.S. Both of us are Australian–where muslin–for as long as I can remember, has been a staple for new mothers. That small idea eventually grew into a company valued at close to $100 million, after the business had been in existence for just seven years.

In 2013, we were ready to sell the company. All was well and good; I was proud of the progress we’d made with the business in such a short time, and I looked forward to helping the company grow with the help of the private equity firm that I thought had the knowledge and expertise to take us to the next level. Unfortunately, that feeling didn’t last. To make a long story short, the company that I founded removed me. (You can read more about this in my book, What It Takes, out on May 7).

I’ve reflected on my decision to sell the company to these investors dozens, if not hundreds, of times. The thing is, I can’t go back in time and undo what has happened to the company I founded. However, I can (hopefully) share my story and help other entrepreneurs avoid the same mistakes I made. Here’s what I wished I knew before selling my majority share in Aden + Anais:

Trust your intuition

There was a moment in the sale process when the private equity partner running our deal said something that gave me pause. Without going into specifics, let’s just say that his words suggested a different motive than what I’d imagined.

My hair stood on end, and I thought to myself that we might be making a huge mistake in selling the company to this particular private equity firm. Before going through the sale process, I’d worked with another private equity firm whose investors were incredibly supportive and encouraging partners in my business. I instinctively knew that what just came out of his mouth would never have come out of the mouths of my previous investors.

You might ask why I went through with the transaction. I hate to admit this, but we were so far along in the sale process that I didn’t feel my team could start all over again with an alternative buyer (more on deal fatigue in a moment). We were so close to finishing the sale and had been through a lot of due diligence and scrutiny, so I didn’t act on my intuition.

I will always regret not following my gut. Don’t make the same mistake that I did. No matter the cost, listen to your intuition. It might prevent you from making a mistake you’ll deeply regret.