Oscar-nominated director John Singleton has died

The trailblazing filmmaker of classics like Poetic Justice and Boyz n the Hood has died after suffering a stroke earlier this month.

[Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images]
By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

Pioneering director John Singleton has died, according to a statement from his family. He was 51.

Singleton suffered a major stroke earlier this month and has been in critical condition ever since. His family announced earlier today that they would be taking him off life support, with news of his death coming hours later.

Singleton was a trailblazer for black cinema, directing and writing seminal films including Poetic Justice and Boyz n the Hood, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Director. Singleton later branched into TV, directing episodes of Empire, American Crime Story, Billions, and Snowfall. Since news of Singleton being taken off life support, there’s been an outpouring of tweets from actors and fellow filmmakers:

