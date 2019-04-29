Oscar-nominated director John Singleton has died

Pioneering director John Singleton has died, according to a statement from his family. He was 51.

Singleton suffered a major stroke earlier this month and has been in critical condition ever since. His family announced earlier today that they would be taking him off life support, with news of his death coming hours later.

Singleton was a trailblazer for black cinema, directing and writing seminal films including Poetic Justice and Boyz n the Hood, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Director. Singleton later branched into TV, directing episodes of Empire, American Crime Story, Billions, and Snowfall. Since news of Singleton being taken off life support, there’s been an outpouring of tweets from actors and fellow filmmakers:

There aren’t many of us out here doing this. It’s a small tribe in the grand scheme of things. He was a giant among us. Kind. Committed. And immensely talented. His films broke ground. His films mattered. He will be missed. And long remembered. Thank you, John. #RunIntoHisArms pic.twitter.com/wKfOaCGFuA — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 29, 2019

This one cuts deep. You’ll never be forgotten. Cause your work will live on. pic.twitter.com/bqCV8RTyc8 — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) April 29, 2019