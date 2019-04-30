Introducing Compass, a new newsletter from Fast Company

Today we at Fast Company are excited to announce Compass: Our new email helping you smartly navigate the most important developments in business news, innovation, creativity, and design. Subscribe here !

Compass isn’t just a roundup of links and breaking news items—it’s a quick, rigorous dive into topics you may not know much about, along with analysis that will help deepen your understanding of the issues we cover and you care about.

Compass is our way of synthesizing the most interesting and important parts our coverage to help navigate your day. Put simply, it’s our daily one-on-one conversation with you. We’ll explain our most important stories from all of our digital sections: Co.Design, Tech, Work Life, Creativity, Impact, and News, along with articles from every issue of our print magazine. We’ll let you know about new episodes of our two podcasts, Secrets of the Most Productive People and Creative Conversation, and of course spotlight the work of our video team.

Compass replaces the many topic and subject-area newsletters Fast Company previously sent. If you were a subscriber to one of those, we have converted you to a Compass subscription. If you were not a subscriber to a Fast Company newsletter, we invite you to sign up today.

We hope Compass is just the start of a conversation with Fast Company readers that brings them closer to our journalism—to help you understand the ideas and stories that we care about, and to better understand the ideas and stories that you care about, so that we can bring them to you.

We’ll ask for your feedback at the bottom of every issue—and we welcome you to share your newsletter with friends, family, and colleagues who may find it valuable. Finally, stay tuned: we aim to make Compass even more valuable to you in the weeks and months ahead. Thank you for reading Fast Company, and we hope you enjoy Compass!