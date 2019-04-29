Crocs just got more absurd

Just when you thought Crocs couldn’t get any uglier, they went and created Crocs with teeny fanny packs attached to them. It’s unclear what the designers were thinking. In the fashion world, Crocs and fanny packs have both been widely described as ugly products. Perhaps the idea was that the ugliness would cancel each other out?

The story behind these shoes is that Crocs collaborated with Beams, a Japanese brand, to create a capsule collection. This particular pair is called the Bespoke Pocket Crog, and costs $53. The little pouch can be brought forward to the front of the clog, so it looks exactly like a fanny pack, or it can sit at the back. It seems to serve no purpose except, perhaps, to carry a piece of gum or a key?

And if you don’t want a fanny pack on your Croc, what about a visor? Another pair within the collection has a little sun hat on it.