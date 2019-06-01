Creative Calendar: 113 new movies, TV shows, albums, and books to check out in June

If big-screen sequels are what you seek, June shall be your field day. There are at least eight this month, from an X-Men follow-up (Dark Phoenix) to a fourth installment in the saga of Buzz and Woody (Toy Story 4) to more megasharks (47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter) and on and on. But fear not. There are also originals to get excited about as summer officially kicks off: Late Night, a Sundance splash written by Mindy Kaling, starring her and Emma Thompson; The Dead Don’t Die, in which Jim Jarmusch assembles his favorite actors to battle zombies; and The Last Black Man in San Francisco, a gorgeous-looking indie that won raves at Sundance and a directing award for Joe Talbot.