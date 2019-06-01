Creative Calendar: 113 new movies, TV shows, albums, and books to check out in June

If big-screen sequels are what you seek, June shall be your field day. There are at least eight this month, from an X-Men follow-up (Dark Phoenix) to a fourth installment in the saga of Buzz and Woody (Toy Story 4) to more megasharks (47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter) and on and on. But fear not. There are also originals to get excited about as summer officially kicks off: Late Night, a Sundance splash written by Mindy Kaling, starring her and Emma Thompson; The Dead Don’t Die, in which Jim Jarmusch assembles his favorite actors to battle zombies; and The Last Black Man in San Francisco, a gorgeous-looking indie that won raves at Sundance and a directing award for Joe Talbot.
On the small screen, The Handmaid’s Tale, Luther, Black Mirror, Big Little Lies, and Pose are all returning, along with The Loudest Voice, Showtime’s miniseries about Fox News founder Roger Ailes. June also brings new music from The Jonas Brothers, Madonna, Prince, and Bruce Springsteen, plus books from Emily Nussbaum, Elizabeth Gilbert, Catherine Chung, and others.
Dig on in.
Movies
- Dark Phoenix, June 7
- Late Night, June 7
- The Secret Life of Pets 2, June 7
- Men in Black: International, June 14
- Shaft, June 14
- The Dead Don’t Die, June 14
- The Last Black Man in San Francisco, June 14
- Child’s Play, June 21
- Toy Story 4, June 21,
- The Chambermaid, June 26
- 47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter, June 28
- Annabelle Comes Home, June 28
- Yesterday, June 28
Movies to watch at home
- The Cold Blue, June 6 on HBO
- The Black Godfather, June 7 on Netflix
- Burn Your Maps, June 7
- I Am Mother, June 7 on Netflix
- Papi Chulo, June 7
- Pavarotti, June 7
- XY Chelsea, June 7 on Showtime
- Ice on Fire, June 11 on HBO
- Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot, June 12 on Netflix
- Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese, June 12 on Netflix
- 16 Shots, June 14 on Showtime
- Murder Mystery, June 14 on Netflix
- Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives, June 18 on Netflix
- Beats, June 19 on Netflix
- The Art of Self-Defense, June 21
- Nightmare Cinema, June 21
- Mike Epps: Only One Mike, June 25 on Netflix
- Maiden, June 28
Music
- Miss Red–The Four Bodies, June 5
- Avicii–Tim, June 6
- Cave In–Final Transmission, June 7
- Jonas Brothers–Happiness Begins, June 7
- Perry Farrell–Kind Heaven, June 7
- Silversun Pickups–Widow’s Weeds, June 7
- Tim Heidecker–What The Brokenhearted Do . . . , June 7
- Yeasayer–Erotic Reruns, June 7
- Baroness–Gold & Grey, June 14
- Bruce Springsteen–Western Stars, June 14
- Iron & Wine + Calexico–Years to Burn, June 14
- Madonna–Madame X, June 14
- Mndsgn–Snaxx, June 14
- Two Door Cinema Club–False Alarm, June 14
- Hot Chip–A Bath Full of Ecstasy, June 21
- Mannequin Pussy–Patience, June 21
- Mark Ronson–Late Night Feelings, June 21
- Prince–Originals, June 21
- The Raconteurs–Help Us Stranger, June 21
- Titus Andronicus–An Obelisk, June 21
- Willie Nelson–Ride Me Back Home, June 21
- The Black Keys–Let’s Rock, June 28
TV
- Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta, June 1 on Lifetime
- American Princess, June 2 on Lifetime
- Axios, June 2 on HBO
- Luther, June 2 on BBC America
- NOS4A2, June 2 on AMC
- Perpetual Grace, June 2 on Epix
- The Weekly, June 2 on FX
- 3%, June 7 on Netflix
- Black Mirror, June 5 on Netflix
- grown-ish, June 5 on Freeform
- The Handmaid’s Tale, June 5 on Hulu
- Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City, June 7 on Netflix
- The Chef Show, June 7 on Netflix
- Designated Survivor, June 7 on Netflix
- Into the Dark: They Come Knocking, June 7 on Hulu
- 73rd Annual Tony Awards, June 9 on CBS
- Big Little Lies, June 9 on HBO
- Claws, June 9 on TNT
- Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, June 9 on Travel
- Pose, June 11 on FX
- Card Sharks, June 12 on ABC
- Krypton, June 12 on Syfy
- Queen Sugar, June 12 on OWN
- Younger, June 12 on TV Land
- Baskets, June 13 on FX
- Jinn, June 13 on Netflix
- Strange Angel, June 13 on CBS All Access
- Absentia, June 14 on Prime Video
- Jessica Jones, June 14 on Netflix
- JETT, June 14 on Cinemax
- Leila, June 14 on Netflix
- Los Espookys, June 14 on HBO
- Too Old to Die Young, June 14 on Prime Video
- City on a Hill, June 16 on Showtime
- Euphoria, June 16 on HBO
- 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, June 17 on MTV
- Das Boot, June 17 on Hulu
- Grand Hotel, June 17 on ABC
- Penn & Teller: Fool Us, June 17 on CW
- Whose Line Is It Anyway?, June 17 on CW
- Alternatino with Arturo Castro, June 18 on Comedy Central
- The Detour, June 18 on TBS
- Drunk History, June 18 on Comedy Central
- Good Trouble, June 18 on Freeform
- Yellowstone, June 19 on Paramount
- Rosehaven, June 20 on Sundance
- Dark, June 21 on Netflix
- Mr. Iglesias, June 21 on Netflix
- The Hills: New Beginnings, June 24 on MTV
- Legion, June 24 on FX
- Years & Years, June 24 on HBO
- The Loudest Voice, June 30 on Showtime
Books
- City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert, June 4
- On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong, June 4
- The Tenth Muse by Catherine Chung, June 6
- Mrs. Everything by Jennifer Weiner, June 11
- The Travelers by Regina Porter, June 18
- The Gone Dead by Chanelle Benz, June 25
- I Like to Watch: Arguing My Way Through the TV Revolution by Emily Nussbaum, June 25
- Duffy by Chris Duffy, June 29
[Photo Illustration: Samir Abady; A Handmaid’s Tale: courtesy of Hulu; Baskets: Erica Parise/FX; Beats: Elizabeth Morris/Netflix; Big Little Lies: Jennifer Clasen/HBO; City on a Hill: Claire Folger/Showtime; Das Boot: Nik Konietzny/Hulu; Designated Survivor: courtesy of Netflix: Grand Hotel: Eric McCandless/ABC; I Am Mother: courtesy of Netflix; Late Night: Emily Aragones/Amazon Studios; Los Espookys: Jennifer Clasen/HBO; Luther: Des Willie/BBC America; Men in Black: International: Giles Keyte/Sony Pictures Entertainment; Murder Mystery: Scott Yamano/Netflix; NOS4A2: Zach Dilgard/AMC; Shaft: Kyle Kaplan/Warner Bros. Entertainment; The Dead Don’t Die: Abbot Genser/Focus Features; The Loudest Voice: JoJo Whilden/Showtime; Toy Story: courtesy of Disney•Pixar]