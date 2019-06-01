advertisement
Creative Calendar: 113 new movies, TV shows, albums, and books to check out in June

Mindy Kaling, Jim Jarmusch, Idris Elba, Madonna, Prince, the Boss, Elizabeth Gilbert and many, many more will keep you busy this June.

By Joe Berkowitz4 minute Read

If big-screen sequels are what you seek, June shall be your field day. There are at least eight this month, from an X-Men follow-up (Dark Phoenix) to a fourth installment in the saga of Buzz and Woody (Toy Story 4) to more megasharks (47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter) and on and on. But fear not. There are also originals to get excited about as summer officially kicks off: Late Night, a Sundance splash written by Mindy Kaling, starring her and Emma Thompson; The Dead Don’t Die, in which Jim Jarmusch assembles his favorite actors to battle zombies; and The Last Black Man in San Francisco, a gorgeous-looking indie that won raves at Sundance and a directing award for Joe Talbot.

On the small screen, The Handmaid’s Tale, Luther, Black Mirror, Big Little Lies, and Pose are all returning, along with The Loudest Voice, Showtime’s miniseries about Fox News founder Roger Ailes. June also brings new music from The Jonas Brothers, Madonna, Prince, and Bruce Springsteen, plus books from Emily Nussbaum, Elizabeth Gilbert, Catherine Chung, and others.

Dig on in.

Movies

Movies to watch at home

Music

TV

Books

  • City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert, June 4
  • On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong, June 4
  • The Tenth Muse by Catherine Chung, June 6
  • Mrs. Everything by Jennifer Weiner, June 11
  • The Travelers by Regina Porter, June 18
  • The Gone Dead by Chanelle Benz, June 25
  • I Like to Watch: Arguing My Way Through the TV Revolution by Emily Nussbaum, June 25
  • Duffy by Chris Duffy, June 29

