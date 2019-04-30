When to ditch your work-life boundary and say yes to opportunities

Whenever you discuss work-life issues, you probably spend a lot of time talking about having appropriate boundaries and how to say “no.” However, you may want to decline less often and say “yes” more of the time–because saying “yes” is the fastest route to developing your talents and growing your career.

Of course, boundaries are essential, and you have to be able to disengage and set limits on your work. But, you don’t want to inadvertently set limits on yourself by taking a too-stringent approach to new opportunities.

The benefits of saying yes

When you stretch and challenge yourself to do something unfamiliar, you tend to be more stimulated and satisfied in your work. When you can do a job without thinking about it, things can become too routine, and you risk burnout. Taking up a new challenge, doing something unknown, and figuring out how to solve a problem you’ve never tackled before can be very motivating. Saying “yes” also increases the likelihood that you can fully contribute your gifts and skills and find meaning in your work. Saying “yes” is all about trust.

The importance of trusting yourself

You should always be learning, developing, and nurturing your talents. When new opportunities come, or you’re invited to take on that new project, you need to trust yourself and your skills. Yes, this includes being aware of your limitations (so you don’t say “yes” to the wrong things). But you also need to trust your capabilities and the work you’ve done to prepare for the next chapter.

Trust those who believe in you

When someone offers you the opportunity to take on more responsibility, be confident in what they saw in you. It’s easy to be your own harshest critic, but it can be helpful to be a little gentler on yourself. See yourself through the optimistic lens others have on you. They might recognize something in you that you haven’t even identified in yourself.

Understand that it might never be the perfect time

Life has many variables, so you need to accept that there might be no such thing “perfect timing.” Accepting a promotion might affect your availability when it comes to spending time with your family and friends. Being in charge of a large project can take up more time, meaning that you have less of it to dedicate to your hobbies.

The thing is, you won’t know until you try, so I suggest that you go ahead and do that. Trying new things can require you to invest time and effort, but when you’re interested in the challenge, you might find that it brings you more energy and capacity to do more in other parts of your life. After all, boredom can lead to fatigue and lack of motivation. Stretching yourself and saying yes to something challenging is one way to prevent that from happening.