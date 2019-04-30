In new ad campaign, Spotify says it wants to be a bigger part of your life

For years, Spotify has built its rep for knowing the music you want for any mood, differentiating itself with playlists that go from culture-tapping RapCaviar to personalized Discover Weekly, and marketing itself as the best place for you to get your music. But now, in its first major global marketing campaign since snapping up podcast giants Gimlet Media and Anchor in February , the brand is tweaking its pitch to be your go-to app for any moment, any mood, any device, any audio situation.

Global head of consumer & product marketing June Sauvaget says the focus is on how ubiquitous Spotify can be within the consumers’ lives. “We’re calling this the ubiquity campaign, because we wanted to showcase how users can incorporate audio into their lives in a very convenient and seamless way.”

Three new spots, created by the company’s in-house creative team, launch this week and cheekily illustrate the role the company sees audio playing in people’s lives–whether on the couch, in the shower, or climbing the stairs to work. Sauvaget says it’s also a subtle nod to a slightly older audience in the company’s more mature markets, where it’s been long-established. “We wanted to showcase these really kind of mundane everyday moments and how music or podcasts can change really the moment.”

While these ads will run primarily in English-speaking markets familiar with Spotify, like the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, the company’s more than 217 million users are spread across 79 countries, many of which are still finding out what Spotify actually is. Sauvaget says the campaign in countries like Brazil, Argentina, France, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, South Africa, and Spain is called “What’s Next,” and focuses on simply convincing people that Spotify is the best place to play and discover music they love.

In Brazil, for example, the campaign is called “Vem de Spotify” (“It Comes from Spotify”), and features popular Brazilian hip-hop artist Baco Exu do Blues, with copy that translates to “Come to Spotify and Discover Your Favorite New Artist.”

Whether it’s new or existing users, Sauvaget says the company has really aggressive goals in terms of reaching a larger audience, but also with the audience that it already has. First it wants you to use it for music. Then it wants to convince you to use it for podcasts and every other form of audio. “Our next phase of growth is going to come from expanding our audience,” says Sauvaget. “The biggest challenge for us is making sure that we’re driving more engagement while be being relevant to new users beyond our existing core base.”