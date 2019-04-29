Netflix prices just went up again—Here’s every rate hike ever

Attention all Netflix users: You were probably just charged more for the service than ever before. That’s because the streaming giant hiked all of its prices this year, and those hikes are just now going into effect.

You may be saying to yourself, “Gee, this seems to happening a lot,” and you’re not wrong. Over the last nine years, Netflix has raised its prices in the U.S. four times. This means that the prices go up every other year on average.

Currently, the subscription tiers are priced thus:

A basic plan goes for $8.99/month (previously $7.99/month)

Standard is $12.99/month (previously $10.99/month)

And premium is $15.99/month (previously $13.99/month)

Every subscription tier went up by at least 12% this year. And price hikes in previous years were never less than 10%. In fact, the price of each Netflix subscription plan has gone up significantly over the last decade. Since 2010, the standard tier price has ballooned nearly 63%; the basic price has gone up a little over 12% since 2014; and premium prices have spiked 33% since 2013. (That’s according to new data provided by Comparitech.)

To put things into perspective, $7.99–which was Netflix’s original price for a standard subscription in 2010–would be worth $9.37 in 2019 taking inflation into account.

To visualize the change, we made a chart of every price increase for U.S. users over time since 2010. You can get a sense for what Netflix prices may look like in the future, and they aren’t pretty.