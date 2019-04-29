Game of memes: Here are our favorites from the Battle of Winterfell

Midnight-dark cinematography may have made some of last night’s Game of Thrones hard to see, but that seems not to have deterred anyone from watching.

I would like to thank Melisandre for increasing the lighting in this episode by 100 #GameofThrones #GoT pic.twitter.com/ngIQ5tHaDO — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) April 29, 2019

Me trying to see what’s going on in the battle #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/53BPv0J0Wh — كواويزما (@SaudiBoy22) April 29, 2019

According to a representative from Twitter, there were 7.8 million tweets about “The Long Night” since it aired, with a steady trickle still flowing on Monday morning. No matter who you follow on Twitter, chances are your Sunday night timeline was overloaded with Game of Thrones content, lightly seasoned by an occasional dollop of salty agnostics complaining about too much Game of Thrones content. Fortunately, the fervor around the show is only matched by the meme-making it inspires in viewers.

Bran’s disappearing act, for instance, immediately became absorbed into the collective conscience. It belongs to the culture now.

me getting tired of a conversation #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/77gXSzi2pd — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) April 29, 2019