Game of memes: Here are our favorites from the Battle of Winterfell

Midnight-dark cinematography may have made some of last night’s Game of Thrones hard to see, but that seems not to have deterred anyone from watching.
I would like to thank Melisandre for increasing the lighting in this episode by 100 #GameofThrones #GoT pic.twitter.com/ngIQ5tHaDO
— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) April 29, 2019
Me trying to see what’s going on in the battle #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/53BPv0J0Wh
— كواويزما (@SaudiBoy22) April 29, 2019
According to a representative from Twitter, there were 7.8 million tweets about “The Long Night” since it aired, with a steady trickle still flowing on Monday morning. No matter who you follow on Twitter, chances are your Sunday night timeline was overloaded with Game of Thrones content, lightly seasoned by an occasional dollop of salty agnostics complaining about too much Game of Thrones content. Fortunately, the fervor around the show is only matched by the meme-making it inspires in viewers.
Bran’s disappearing act, for instance, immediately became absorbed into the collective conscience. It belongs to the culture now.
me getting tired of a conversation #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/77gXSzi2pd
— Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) April 29, 2019
me when kellyanne conway is on tv pic.twitter.com/zf7yal5fZG
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 29, 2019
When you’re that drama queen who sets a wastebasket on fire and then saunters out of the party pic.twitter.com/ughv8u8CMa
— andi zeisler (@andizeisler) April 29, 2019
Writer Clarkisha Kent single-handedly invented a meme by giving the Night King’s army a variety of alt entrance music choices.
6 Inch#GameOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/Y1dJMR46tk
— Clarkisha Kent: A Girl Knows No Death (@IWriteAllDay_) April 29, 2019
BBHMM#GameOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/Hi7CxlF9pB
— Clarkisha Kent: A Girl Knows No Death (@IWriteAllDay_) April 29, 2019
Of course, while Bran was off warg-ing and Jon Snow enjoyed a dragon ride, the young women of Game of Thrones were out in the field of battle getting things done.
"You fight like a girl"
Thanks!
Arya Stark and Lyanna Mormont ❤#GameofThrones #BattleOfWinterfell pic.twitter.com/RAMebQB9Y8
— Jared Ogden (@Memesanquotes) April 29, 2019
The giant never saw little 11-year old Lyanna Mormont coming, a lesson to anyone underestimating women in 2019. She will be missed.
nobody:
Lyanna Mormont: pic.twitter.com/v5uKrmZ5BK
— KakU???? (@couston_fk) April 29, 2019
How Lyanna went out pic.twitter.com/V4oegNqXQa
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 29, 2019
Arya Stark’s battle-winning attack on the Night King, though, is what helped her achieve meme-victory for the evening
First of all, Melisandre’s pep talk (which, itself, became a meme) gave Twitterers an excuse to riff on Syrio Forel’s call-and-response psych-up mantra: “What do we say to the God of Death?” “Not today.”
What do we say to the god of death?#AryaStark #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/YtqhxySZDn
— Coaressa (@mariecare11) April 29, 2019
And what do we say to the god of death: pic.twitter.com/ljr29W4hDE
— Ben Yahr (@benyahr) April 29, 2019
Then came Arya’s actual attack on the Night King, a moment for the ages, in which she performs a fake-out maneuver by dropping her Valyrian steel blade from one hand to the other, before planting it home in the Night King’s torso.
No one:
Arya:
#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/MsYCEUvkz6
— Ivan Maina (@IvanIMaina) April 29, 2019
Arya taking out the Night King ???? #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/AXPQvGgksT
— Guacamole Gunnar Solskjær (@JohnCTownsend) April 29, 2019
Here is how pretty much the entire internet reacted to that moment.
This is everything. Goodnight.pic.twitter.com/XDQLHCYrNT
— Scott Abraham (@ScottABC7) April 29, 2019
It was such a powerful, decisive victory, it left viewers fantasizing about the offscreen celebrations that must have immediately followed.
Arya heading back into Winterfell pic.twitter.com/2qUNaKrNUH
— ibraheem (@ibraheemhus) April 29, 2019
THATS GAME.#gameofthrones #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/aU7ZWnorsy
— Bern ???????????? (@DJ_BERN) April 29, 2019
Now all viewers can do is wait patiently to seeing what Arya will do next, although some Twitterers already have a pretty good idea of what that might be.
Arya when she realizes all she has left to do is fight Cerseipic.twitter.com/2X8ByqZHAm
— Petar Nastoski (@petarnastoski) April 29, 2019
