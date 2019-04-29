advertisement
Game of memes: Here are our favorites from the Battle of Winterfell

As the series winds down, Game of Thrones just gave viewers its biggest battle yet—and the viewers gave back some creative memes around Arya’s big moment and more.

[Photos: courtesy of Helen Sloan/HBO]
By Joe Berkowitz3 minute Read

Midnight-dark cinematography may have made some of last night’s Game of Thrones hard to see, but that seems not to have deterred anyone from watching.

According to a representative from Twitter, there were 7.8 million tweets about “The Long Night” since it aired, with a steady trickle still flowing on Monday morning. No matter who you follow on Twitter, chances are your Sunday night timeline was overloaded with Game of Thrones content, lightly seasoned by an occasional dollop of salty agnostics complaining about too much Game of Thrones content. Fortunately, the fervor around the show is only matched by the meme-making it inspires in viewers.

Bran’s disappearing act, for instance, immediately became absorbed into the collective conscience. It belongs to the culture now.

Writer Clarkisha Kent single-handedly invented a meme by giving the Night King’s army a variety of alt entrance music choices.

Of course, while Bran was off warg-ing and Jon Snow enjoyed a dragon ride, the young women of Game of Thrones were out in the field of battle getting things done.

The giant never saw little 11-year old Lyanna Mormont coming, a lesson to anyone underestimating women in 2019. She will be missed.

Arya Stark’s battle-winning attack on the Night King, though, is what helped her achieve meme-victory for the evening

First of all, Melisandre’s pep talk (which, itself, became a meme) gave Twitterers an excuse to riff on Syrio Forel’s call-and-response psych-up mantra: “What do we say to the God of Death?” “Not today.”

Then came Arya’s actual attack on the Night King, a moment for the ages, in which she performs a fake-out maneuver by dropping her Valyrian steel blade from one hand to the other, before planting it home in the Night King’s torso.

Here is how pretty much the entire internet reacted to that moment.

It was such a powerful, decisive victory, it left viewers fantasizing about the offscreen celebrations that must have immediately followed.

Now all viewers can do is wait patiently to seeing what Arya will do next, although some Twitterers already have a pretty good idea of what that might be.

Tweet us your favorite memes from last night’s episode here.

