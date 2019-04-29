Apple restricted Screen Time-like apps due to concerns over children privacy

Apple has issued a rare public statement following a report by the New York Times on Saturday that alleged Apple was cracking down on apps that its Screen Time feature emulates. The Times story says that over the past year, Apple has removed or restricted at least 11 of the 17 apps that offer Screen Time-like features. Screen Time is a feature on iOS 12 and later that allows a user to see how much time they spend on their iPhone, what apps they use the most, and the ability for the user or parents of the users to set limitations on the apps.

While it’s true that Apple has removed some of the apps from the App Store since the company introduced its Screen Time software, the company’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Phil Schiller, said the Times did not publish the full reason Apple gave them as to why some of the competing apps were pulled. As MacRumors reports, in an email to an Apple customer, Schiller said:

Thank you for being a fan of Apple and for your email. I would like to assure you that the App Store team has acted extremely responsibly in this matter, helping to protect our children from technologies that could be used to violate their privacy and security. After you learn of some of the facts I hope that you agree. Unfortunately the New York Times article you reference did not share our complete statement, nor explain the risks to children had Apple not acted on their behalf.

Schiller then went on to explain the exact reasons Apple pulled some of the Screen Time-like apps, citing the fact that they were using a technology called Mobile Device Management or “MDM,” which is used by companies to access, monitor, and control employee devices. This meant that the companies of those parental control and screen monitoring apps that used MDM technology could theoretically view a child’s iPhone and their activity on it remotely—a major violation of that child’s privacy.

As to why the New York Times didn’t include Apple’s MDM explanation: that’s unclear. But now Apple has released a public statement clearly laying out its reasoning behind pulling the apps. You can read it in its entirety below: