Hamilton got a few things wrong. This traveling museum corrects the record

There’s a powerful scene in the second act of Hamilton in which Aaron Burr is left seething in resentment after Alexander Hamilton refuses to endorse him in the election of 1800, a political slight that ensures Thomas Jefferson’s ascendancy as America’s third president. For Burr, losing the White House is one humiliation too many, the last straw in a lifelong rivalry with Hamilton that he can no longer bear. In response, he challenges Hamilton to a duel.

It’s a great scene—dramatic, Shakespearean—one that serves as a perfect apogee to the musical’s revenge-driven subplot. The only problem is it didn’t happen that way. In reality, it was Burr’s failed bid to become governor of New York, almost four years later, that preceded the final showdown between the two men.

Of course, when you’re making a masterpiece like Hamilton, you can’t be too bogged down by pesky facts. “Through compression, we had to take a whole bunch of swaths of history and distill it down and crystalize it for a 241-minute piece of theater,” admits scenic designer David Korins. “The show kind of makes it look like our country was founded by five people.”

Now Korins and some of his Hamilton collaborators, including creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, have found a way to go “deeper and wider” into America’s origin story—this time sticking to what really happened. Korins is the creative director of Hamilton: The Exhibition, an ambitious new experiential museum that uses a mix of music, sound effects, lighting, historical artifacts, sculpture, and narrative storytelling to re-create the world of Alexander Hamilton and America’s founders.

Korins describes it as early America “fully rendered in three dimensions,” an immersive succession of 360-degree galleries that take you through Hamilton’s life from his early days in St. Croix to the fateful duel at Weehawken, New Jersey.

The exhibition opened to the public on Saturday, housed in a freestanding structure on Chicago’s Northerly island about the size of a football field. “It’s basically an airplane hanger,” Korins says, his eyes lighting up as he describes what the massive Hamilton-branded exhibition space looks like from the road leading up to it. “It’s very rare that you ever see something of that scale and magnitude by itself.”

History is happening

I spoke with Korins about the exhibition earlier this month in his midtown Manhattan studio, while he was in between trips to Chicago. He said the project originated through conversations with historians who were simultaneously elated that Hamilton the Broadway show was generating so much interest in American history but also concerned that many fans were viewing the show as historical gospel.