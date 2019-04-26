Trump gets standing ovation, thrown phone at NRA speech rejecting arms treaty

Donald Trump’s speech in front of his base at the National Rifle Association convention in Indianapolis was one long dog whistle. And the whistle was loudest when the president promised his administration would not approve a global treaty restricting the sale of weapons to human rights-abusing nations and terrorist organizations. In fact, Trump, after some effort, got a standing ovation from the crowd.

Trump’s comments about the treaty begin at 1:05:40 in this video of the speech:

Trump called the 2013 Arms Trade Treaty “badly misguided” and said that removing the U.S. from it will help protect the 2nd Amendment rights of Americans.

“This threatened your, subjugate . . . and you know exactly what’s going on here . . . your rights, and your constitutional and international rules and restrictions and regulations,” Trump said. “Under my administration, we will never surrender American sovereignty to anyone. We will never allow foreign bureaucrats to trample on your Second Amendment freedoms.”

There is no language in the treaty that affects domestic laws governing gun sales or ownership.

The treaty, which was brokered by the United Nations in 2012 and 2013, put restrictions on the sale of arms to countries that don’t protect human rights. At the time the U.S. exported about 90% percent of the arms that crossed borders.

Then Secretary of State John Kerry signed the U.S. into the Arms Trade Treaty at the United Nations in 2013. The U.S. was the 91st country to sign the treaty, which received overwhelming support from the the U.N.’s 193 member states. The only countries that didn’t sign were Iran, North Korea, and Syria. 103 countries have ratified it so far.