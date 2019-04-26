Babybel cheese gets a stringy makeover to woo Gen Z snackers

Babybel, the beloved wax-covered cheese brand, is updating its iconic design. Earlier this week, the French company announced the release of Mini Rolls, which feature a new spiral shape in lieu of the traditional handheld block. It’s string cheese in snail format.

In a press statement, Babybel suggested the new form will better appeal to children, who we should assume are too lazy to divvy up their own snacks. Roughly 74% of millennial parents reportedly include their kids in household purchase decisions, and so food companies must now cater to their finicky preferences.

“While kids are motivated by taste and experience, parents are on the hunt for nutrition and convenience,” said Babybel brand director Melanie Nemoy. “On a mission to save the whole family from the boring and bland at snack time, new Babybel Mini Rolls capture the common ground between parents and kids–fun!”

The newly remodeled snack will retail for $3.89 at all major retailers.

This isn’t the first time Babybel attempted to woo younger consumers. Last year, the brand released a cheese and mini cracker set for on-the-go snacking. They also sold their product in cute Halloween wrappers in the fall.

FoodDive notes that snack brands are increasingly updating their inventory to target Gen Z and their parents, who want convenient, nutritious products. Kellogg’s Kashi, for example, employed a group of Generation Z influencers (called “the Kashi Crew”) who ultimately came up with a new kind of bite-size snack that is Kashi on the outside, chocolate/fruit in the middle.