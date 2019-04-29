Mozilla thinks cities can help save the internet from Big Tech

After President Trump announced in June 2017 that the United States would withdraw from the Paris climate accord, dozens of cities banded together to proclaim that even if the federal government wouldn’t sign on to fighting climate change, they would. Now, some of these cities are leading agents of ambitious climate policies, like New York City’s recent announcement of its own Green New Deal earlier this month.

Could cities do something similar to protect the open internet? Over the last few decades, the web has transformed from a place that was decentralized and free to a system that is overwhelmingly controlled by a handful of companies, which make billions by exploiting people’s data and rattling the integrity of democracy. The European Union is already attempting to tackle this problem through its sweeping data rights regulation, and even America’s pro-business government is preparing to slap Facebook with a multi-billion-dollar fine for its privacy practices. But the Mozilla Foundation thinks that cities, in particular, are poised to use their power to fight for citizens’ digital rights–just as they’ve been taking the lead on climate-friendly initiatives.

“Cities are a place to shape what we want from the internet, which might be faster and more powerful than what national governments can do,” says Mark Surman, the executive director of the Mozilla Foundation. He points to an example from 2015, when the New York City Department of Education was able to require Amazon to make its e-books accessible to blind people, even though the company had been ignoring the same request from the National Federation for the Blind for years. How? By making it a stipulation of the city’s $30 million contract to create an e-book store for teachers in 1,800 schools.

According to Surman and Mozilla’s 2019 Internet Health Report, which was released last week and assesses the web on criteria like safety, openness, and accessibility, this is one way that cities can can be allies in the organization’s fight to keep the internet free and open to everyone. Cities act like marketplaces, and can offer companies lucrative contracts. Like in the Kindle case, cities can utilize those contracts to ensure that companies are adhering to established rules around accessibility. They can also use contracts to strengthen other kinds of access: for instance, after the FCC struck down net neutrality, 21 mayors pledged to only contract with broadband companies that would agree to abide by net neutrality rules. “Mayors had enough buying power that they felt they could mitigate that and turn the tide a little bit by putting pressure on companies,” Surman says.

According to Max Sevilia, the director of external affairs for the NYC mayor’s office of the chief technology officer, this coalition has now grown to 130 cities. New York City spends $600 million to provide internet to city employees and to offer city services, and this money only goes toward broadband providers that uphold net neutrality.

Cities can change the way companies collect data as well, particularly those that operate on streets. In Los Angeles, the Department of Transportation built an API that receives all the data for scooters and e-bikes ridden in the city, data that’s used to make policy decisions about where to put bike lanes or to ensure that all neighborhoods are getting equal access to these modes of transportation. Why would scooter companies ever agree to this? They have to, if they want a license to operate.

“What’s cool about that is cities have a set of regulatory powers that are very different from others, which is licensing and planning,” Surman says. “They’re trading licensing for internet health benefits around data. That’s a good bargaining chip.”