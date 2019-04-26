TurboTax may not want you or Google to see its free offering

If you had trouble finding TurboTax’s Free File Program site , which lets you file your taxes without paying a fee if your income is below a certain threshold, that may be because the company told search engines not to index the site, ProPublica reports .

The site contains special HTML code that tells search engines like Google not to include the site in its search results. Intuit, TurboTax’s parent company, didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry about the purpose of the code.

TurboTax Online saw a 7% increase in usage this year compared to last, the company recently reported, while the free file program saw a less than 1% increase.

TurboTax, along with other tax prep companies like H&R Block, participates in the IRS’s Free File Program and provides free filing for eligible taxpayers. The IRS provides a listing of free file providers but doesn’t offer its own tax prep app, despite having a wealth of information about taxpayers’ income, in what critics say is a boon to the tax prep industry.

Far fewer taxpayers use the Free File tools than are eligible to do so, with many using paid software when they could file for free, ProPublica has previously reported.

A bill under consideration in Congress could permanently bar the IRS from developing its own digital tax prep tool.