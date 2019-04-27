How to watch Samantha Bee’s Not the WHCD live on TBS without cable

One of the few things that unites Americans these days is disdain for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, although Democrats and Republicans probably hate the event for different reasons. Even though last year’s host, comedian Michelle Wolf, got a lot of attention for jokes that many thought crossed the line, that didn’t help the WHCD feel especially relevant in the Trump era.

Alas, maybe the idea of journalists getting all boozy and jokey and chummy with the government officials they’re supposed to be covering was never really a good one.

Either way, the WHCD has promised to tone it down this year, opting for a non-commedian guest speaker: esteemed biographer Ron Chernow. It is for a good cause, after all, so why not just do the thing and skip the jokes?

If you prefer something with a bit more edge, Samantha Bee is holding her second-annual “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” during which the Full Frontal host will join celebrity gusts, journalists, and others who are “committed to reaffirming the First Amendment.” The special is a reaction to President Trump’s attacks on the press, with proceeds going to help the Committee to Protect Journalists. Again, good cause!

Bee’s special was taped on Friday but will air on TBS tonight (Saturday, April 27) at 10 p.m ET/PT. For cord-cutters looking to stream it live on their smart TVs, computers, or phones, you’ll need access to TBS, which is owned by Turner. If you have login credentials from a pay-TV provider, you can stream it on the TBS website or download the mobile apps.

If you don’t have login credentials, you can access Turner-owned networks through many of the top bundled streaming services, and you can probably get free week trial. (Check your zip code first before signing up.) I’ve rounded up some good options below: