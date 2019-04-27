What cities could learn from the slow food movement

All over the world, governments, institutions, and businesses are combining technologies for gathering data, enhancing communications, and sharing information, with urban infrastructure, to create smart cities. One of the main goals of these efforts is to make city living more efficient and productive–in other words, to speed things up.

Yet for citizens, this growing addiction to speed can be confounding. Unlike businesses or services, citizens don’t always need to be fast to be productive. Several research initiatives show that cities have to be “liveable” to foster well-being and productivity. So, quality of life in smart cities should not be associated with speed and efficiency alone.

The pace of city life is determined by many factors, such as people’s emotions or memories, the built environment, the speed of movement, and by the technologies that connect people to–or detach them from–any given place. As cities around the world become increasingly “smart”, I argue that–amid the optimized encounters and experiences–there also need to be slow moments, when people can mindfully engage with and enjoy the city.

Cities provide an environment for people to move, encounter, communicate, and explore spaces. Research shows how these experiences can differ, depending on the pace of the activity and the urban environment: whether fast or slow, restless or calm, spontaneous or considered.

“Slow” approaches have been introduced as an antidote to many unhealthy or superficial aspects of modern life. For example, the slow reading movement encourages readers to take time to concentrate, contemplate, and immerse themselves in what they’re reading–rather than skim reading and scrolling rapidly through short texts.

Similarly, the international slow food movement started in Italy as a protest against the opening of a McDonald’s restaurant on the Spanish Steps in Rome in 1986. Then, in 1999, came the “cittaslow movement” (translated as “slow city”)–inspired by the slow food movement–which emphasizes the importance of maintaining local character while developing an economy that can sustain communities into the future.

Slow cities arise from grassroots efforts to improve quality of life for citizens by reducing pollution, traffic, and crowds and promoting better social interaction within communities. They must follow a detailed set of policy guidelines that focus on providing green space, accessible infrastructure, and internet connectivity, promoting renewable energy and sustainable transport, and being welcoming and friendly to all. Slow cities can create opportunities for healthier behavioral patterns–including pausing or slowing down–which allow for more meaningful engagement in cities.